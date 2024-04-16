U.S. Air Force Airman Randy Frejoles, 23rd Communications Squadron radio frequency transmissions apprentice, poses for a photo during Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, April 12, 2024. The 23rd CS provided essential command and control capabilities for the forward operating site, enabling Agile Combat Employment at dispersed locations in a simulated Indo-Pacific region. The Ready Tiger 24-1 exercise evaluators will assess the 23rd Wing's proficiency in employing decentralized command and control to fulfill air tasking orders across geographically dispersed areas amid communication challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.17.2024 14:59 Photo ID: 8345834 VIRIN: 240412-F-EQ901-1007 Resolution: 7866x5244 Size: 15.03 MB Location: AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ready Tiger 24-1: Portraits [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.