    Ready Tiger 24-1: Portraits [Image 1 of 2]

    Ready Tiger 24-1: Portraits

    AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer      

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Randy Frejoles, 23rd Communications Squadron radio frequency transmissions apprentice, poses for a photo during Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, April 12, 2024. The 23rd CS provided essential command and control capabilities for the forward operating site, enabling Agile Combat Employment at dispersed locations in a simulated Indo-Pacific region. The Ready Tiger 24-1 exercise evaluators will assess the 23rd Wing's proficiency in employing decentralized command and control to fulfill air tasking orders across geographically dispersed areas amid communication challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024
    TAGS

    FOS
    Forward Operating Site
    Lead Wing
    RT 24-1
    Ready Tiger 24-1

