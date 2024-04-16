Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing attend a commander’s call at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Apr. 12, 2024. Commander's calls are important for Airmen across the installation to connect with their leadership and see them face-to-face. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Rebecca Tierney)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2024 13:19
|Photo ID:
|8345462
|VIRIN:
|240416-F-FX978-1001
|Resolution:
|4121x2742
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fourth Fighter Wing Commander's Call [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT