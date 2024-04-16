Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fourth Fighter Wing Commander's Call [Image 1 of 2]

    04.12.2024

    Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing attend a commander’s call at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Apr. 12, 2024. Commander's calls are important for Airmen across the installation to connect with their leadership and see them face-to-face. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Rebecca Tierney)

    This work, Fourth Fighter Wing Commander's Call [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

