WSP ARG-24th MEU NEO Exercise during COMPTUEX

U.S. Marines and Sailors with the Wasp (WSP) Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) come ashore via a landing craft air cushion from the USS New York (LPD 21) to conduct a non-combatant evacuation exercise during Composite Unit Training Exercise (COMPTUEX) at Onslow Beach, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 17, 2024. The WSP-ARG-24th MEU are conducting COMPTUEX, their final at-sea, certification exercise under the evaluation of Carrier Strike Group 4 and Expeditionary Operations Training Group. Throughout COMPTUEX, the WSP ARG-24th MEU will be evaluated across a spectrum of scenarios that determine their readiness to deploy. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Victoria Hutt)

