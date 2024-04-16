Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WSP ARG-24th MEU NEO Exercise during COMPTUEX

    NC, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Victoria Hutt 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with the Wasp (WSP) Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) come ashore via a landing craft air cushion from the USS New York (LPD 21) to conduct a non-combatant evacuation exercise during Composite Unit Training Exercise (COMPTUEX) at Onslow Beach, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 17, 2024. The WSP-ARG-24th MEU are conducting COMPTUEX, their final at-sea, certification exercise under the evaluation of Carrier Strike Group 4 and Expeditionary Operations Training Group. Throughout COMPTUEX, the WSP ARG-24th MEU will be evaluated across a spectrum of scenarios that determine their readiness to deploy. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Victoria Hutt)

    TAGS

    LCAC
    COMPTUEX
    24 MEU
    CLB 24
    Evacuation Control Checkpoint

