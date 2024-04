The U.S. Coast Guard held a DSF Roundtable event today welcoming Admiral (ret) Bill McRaven, former Commander of US Special Operations Command, US Joint Special Operations Command, and career Navy SEAL Officer as the keynote speaker. USCG photo by Telfair H. Brown

