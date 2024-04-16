Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th AAMDC commanding general speaks at 5-7 ADA Mentorship Program [Image 5 of 5]

    10th AAMDC commanding general speaks at 5-7 ADA Mentorship Program

    RP, GERMANY

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett, 10th AAMDC commanding general, speaks to air defenders during a mentorship program hosted by 5th battalion, 7th air defense artillery regiment April 11 in Baumholder, Germany. Barnett was invited as the guest speaker to answer questions and offer advice to soldiers (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 08:40
    Photo ID: 8344958
    VIRIN: 240411-A-JK865-6389
    Resolution: 5825x4660
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th AAMDC commanding general speaks at 5-7 ADA Mentorship Program [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th AAMDC commanding general speaks at 5-7 ADA Mentorship Program
    10th AAMDC commanding general speaks at 5-7 ADA Mentorship Program
    10th AAMDC Operation Shield 2024
    10th AAMDC commanding general speaks at 5-7 ADA Mentorship Program
    10th AAMDC commanding general speaks at 5-7 ADA Mentorship Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    LSGE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT