Sgt. Victor Macauley, a carpentry and masonry specialist representing the St. Thomas-based 631st Engineer Utilities Detachment, U.S. Virgin Islands Army National Guard looks to the competitor sitting next to him while plotting his land navigation points at the Harold L. Disney Training Center during the 2024 Region III Best Warrior Competition in Artemus, Kentucky on April 15, 2024. Hosted by the Kentucky National Guard, the Region III Best Warrior and NCO Competition tests the readiness and adaptiveness of our forces. The National Guard remains agile and adaptive to meet unpredictable challenges. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2024 Date Posted: 04.16.2024 22:50 Photo ID: 8344432 VIRIN: 240415-Z-OX664-1187 Resolution: 4586x4374 Size: 7.1 MB Location: ARTEMUS, KY, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Region III Best Warrior Competition, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.