    2024 Region III Best Warrior Competition

    ARTEMUS, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2024

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Sgt. Victor Macauley, a carpentry and masonry specialist representing the St. Thomas-based 631st Engineer Utilities Detachment, U.S. Virgin Islands Army National Guard looks to the competitor sitting next to him while plotting his land navigation points at the Harold L. Disney Training Center during the 2024 Region III Best Warrior Competition in Artemus, Kentucky on April 15, 2024. Hosted by the Kentucky National Guard, the Region III Best Warrior and NCO Competition tests the readiness and adaptiveness of our forces. The National Guard remains agile and adaptive to meet unpredictable challenges. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2024 22:50
    Location: ARTEMUS, KY, US
    Kentucky National Guard
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Land Nav
    Region3BWC2024
    2024 Region III Best Warrior Competition

