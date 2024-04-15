Hawaii State Legislature recognizes Adm. Aquilino for his time at USINDOPACOM

Hawaii State Representative Scott Saiki, presented Adm. John C. Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, with a certificate of recognition at the Hawaii State Capitol, April 12, 2024. The legislature recognizes Aquilino for his effective leadership, his vital role as the commander of USINDOPACOM, and for building connections with local elected leaders and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Randi Brown)

