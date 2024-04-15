Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii State Legislature recognizes Adm. Aquilino for his time at USINDOPACOM [Image 5 of 5]

    Hawaii State Legislature recognizes Adm. Aquilino for his time at USINDOPACOM

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Randi Brown 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Hawaii State Representative Scott Saiki, presented Adm. John C. Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, with a certificate of recognition at the Hawaii State Capitol, April 12, 2024. The legislature recognizes Aquilino for his effective leadership, his vital role as the commander of USINDOPACOM, and for building connections with local elected leaders and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Randi Brown)

    This work, Hawaii State Legislature recognizes Adm. Aquilino for his time at USINDOPACOM [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Randi Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

