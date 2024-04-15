Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Garrison Command, MWR Staff Wear Purple to Support Military Children [Image 3 of 3]

    Garrison Command, MWR Staff Wear Purple to Support Military Children

    BAY RIDGE, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    The US Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Command team and Hamilton Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) staff marked Purple Up day for the Month of the Military Child on April 15, outside garrison headquarters, by wearing purple to show their support for military children.

    Wearing purple is a visible way to show support and thank military youth for their courage and sacrifices. Purple was chosen to symbolize all branches of the military because it is a combination of Army green, Marine Corps scarlet, and Coast Guard, Air Force, and Navy blue. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

    Military Families
    Military Children
    Month of the Military Child
    Purple Up
    USAG Fort Hamilton

