Garrison Command, MWR Staff Wear Purple to Support Military Children

The US Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Command team and Hamilton Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) staff marked Purple Up day for the Month of the Military Child on April 15, outside garrison headquarters, by wearing purple to show their support for military children.



Wearing purple is a visible way to show support and thank military youth for their courage and sacrifices. Purple was chosen to symbolize all branches of the military because it is a combination of Army green, Marine Corps scarlet, and Coast Guard, Air Force, and Navy blue. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

