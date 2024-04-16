Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MALS-24 Displaced Warrior

    MALS-24 Displaced Warrior

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Katlyn Renfro a mobile facility technician with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 24, Marine Aircraft Group 24,1st Marine Aircraft Wing, carries a wooden beam at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Apr. 15, 2024. The purpose of MALS-24's Displaced Warrior exercise is to demonstrate their ability to set up power mobile maintenance facilities, assist flight operations and deliver supply support in an austere environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor)

    This work, MALS-24 Displaced Warrior [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Jose Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCBH
    MAG24
    MALS24
    Warrior Series

