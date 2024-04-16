Blue Angels Announce Commanding Officer for 2025-2026 Show Seasons

The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, announced the commanding officer for the 2025 and 2026 seasons at a press conference at the National Naval Aviation Museum onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, April 16. Cmdr. Adam “Gilligan” Bryan will succeed Cmdr. Alex Armatas and assume command following the end of the 2024 show season in November. Applicants are required to have a minimum of 3,000 flight hours and be in current command or have had past command of a tactical jet squadron.

