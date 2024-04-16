Blue Angels Announce Commanding Officer for 2025-2026 Show Seasons

NAS PENSACOLA, Fla. – The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, announced the commanding officer for the 2025 and 2026 seasons at a press conference at the National Naval Aviation Museum onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, April 16.



Cmdr. Adam “Gilligan” Bryan will succeed Cmdr. Alex Armatas and assume command following the end of the 2024 show season in November. Applicants are required to have a minimum of 3,000 flight hours and be in current command or have had past command of a tactical jet squadron.



“What I’ve always really enjoyed is being a part of an incredible team and seeing them succeed, " said Cmdr. Adam Bryan. “I put the success of the team as my personal goal and what I’ve always strived for. If they're doing well, then I’m doing well.”



Bryan, a native of Canton, Connecticut joins the Blue Angels after serving as the commanding officer of the “Kestrels” of VFA-137. His previous assignments include multiple squadron tours, where he deployed aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) in support of Operation INHERENT RESOLVE.



Bryan holds a bachelor’s degree in Science in Economics from the United States Naval Academy. Bryan has more than 3,200 flight hours and more than 625 carrier arrested landings. His decorations include multiple unit and personal awards.



“This year, we had an exceptional pool of exceptionally qualified and skilled leaders apply for the position, " said Cmdr. Alex Armatas, commanding officer and flight leader of the Blue Angels. “I have complete confidence in Cmdr. Bryan to guide this team through the 2025 and 2026 show seasons.



Cmdr. Bryan will serve as Commanding Officer and Flight Leader for the 2025 and 2026 Blue Angels air show seasons. He will report for initial training in Pensacola, Florida in September and officially take command of the squadron at the end of the air show season in November. The change-of-command ceremony is slated for November 3, 2024 at the National Naval Aviation Museum.



As the Blue Angels' commanding officer, Cmdr. Bryan will lead a squadron of 160 personnel and serve as the demonstration flight leader, flying the #1 jet. The Blue Angels perform for 11 million people annually across the United States, and are scheduled to perform 64 shows in 32 locations during the 2025 season.



Stay tuned to our website www.blueangels.navymil and social media for the latest Blue Angels news.

