    Laboratory Professionals Week

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Robert Johnson, a medical lab technician, views a slide in the laboratory. Johnson, a native of Greenville, South Carolina, says, “We provide a variety of testing to our providers to aid in their diagnosis.” Medical Laboratory Professionals Week, April 14-20, celebrates the laboratory staff who play a vital role in health care and patient advocacy.

