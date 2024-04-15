Date Taken: 04.08.2024 Date Posted: 04.16.2024 13:31 Photo ID: 8343478 VIRIN: 240408-A-SR274-3875 Resolution: 5549x3699 Size: 11.96 MB Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Fort Novosel SAC staff signs Month of the Military Child proclamation [Image 3 of 3], by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.