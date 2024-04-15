Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command hosts Air and Missile Defense high-level talks with Ally and partner nations [Image 1 of 2]

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command hosts Air and Missile Defense high-level talks with Ally and partner nations

    GERMANY

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett delivers opening remarks during the Allies and partners high-level talks in Sembach, Germany on April 9, 2024.

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2024 05:47
    This work, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command hosts Air and Missile Defense high-level talks with Ally and partner nations [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Alexander Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    StrongerTogether

