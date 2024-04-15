OHARNG Hosts Serbian and Hungarian Soldiers During 2024 Best Warrior Competition

Sgt. Gergő Kristóff Sipos, Hungarian Defense Forces, runs during the 12-mile ruck march event of the 2024 Ohio Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, April 7, 2024. The Ohio Army National Guard hosted Hungarian and Serbian Soldiers during the event, seeing representatives from all three countries compete against one another to promote camaraderie and esprit de corps. The BWC consisted of numerous physically and mentally challenging tasks and drills, such as weapon and marksmanship tests, land navigation, appearance boards, and physical fitness tests, among others. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

