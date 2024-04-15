Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OHARNG Hosts Serbian and Hungarian Soldiers During 2024 Best Warrior Competition [Image 74 of 74]

    OHARNG Hosts Serbian and Hungarian Soldiers During 2024 Best Warrior Competition

    NEWTON FALLS, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Gergő Kristóff Sipos, Hungarian Defense Forces, runs during the 12-mile ruck march event of the 2024 Ohio Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, April 7, 2024. The Ohio Army National Guard hosted Hungarian and Serbian Soldiers during the event, seeing representatives from all three countries compete against one another to promote camaraderie and esprit de corps. The BWC consisted of numerous physically and mentally challenging tasks and drills, such as weapon and marksmanship tests, land navigation, appearance boards, and physical fitness tests, among others. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    This work, OHARNG Hosts Serbian and Hungarian Soldiers During 2024 Best Warrior Competition [Image 74 of 74], by SSG Scott Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

