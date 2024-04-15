Teal Up…staff members assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton take a moment to affix encouraging words on the displayed teal ribbon in conjunction with April designated as Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month. The sizable wooden teal ribbon was provided by Naval Base Kitsap Sexual Assault Prevention Response program and will also be exhibited at NHB’s branch health clinics located on Naval Base Kitsap Bangor and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. There are ore events scheduled throughout April at NHB for SAAPM, including the annual ‘SAAPM 5K,’ ‘Chalk the Walk,’ ‘Teal Tuesday,’ and more. All command activities are predicated on the Navy Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program mission to prevent and respond to sexual assault, eliminate it through a balanced overlapping process of focused education, comprehensive response, compassionate advocacy, and just adjudication to promote professionalism, respect, and trust, while preserving Navy mission readiness (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 16:27 Photo ID: 8341530 VIRIN: 240415-N-HU933-9900 Resolution: 4837x3732 Size: 2.41 MB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Teal Up at Naval Hospital Bremerton [Image 2 of 2], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.