    Teal Up at Naval Hospital Bremerton [Image 1 of 2]

    Teal Up at Naval Hospital Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Douglas Stutz    

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Teal Up…staff members assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton take a moment to affix encouraging words on the displayed teal ribbon in conjunction with April designated as Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month. The sizable wooden teal ribbon was provided by Naval Base Kitsap Sexual Assault Prevention Response program and will also be exhibited at NHB’s branch health clinics located on Naval Base Kitsap Bangor and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. There are ore events scheduled throughout April at NHB for SAAPM, including the annual ‘SAAPM 5K,’ ‘Chalk the Walk,’ ‘Teal Tuesday,’ and more. All command activities are predicated on the Navy Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program mission to prevent and respond to sexual assault, eliminate it through a balanced overlapping process of focused education, comprehensive response, compassionate advocacy, and just adjudication to promote professionalism, respect, and trust, while preserving Navy mission readiness (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 16:27
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US
    teal ribbon
    DHA
    sexual assault awareness prevention month
    #NavyMedicine
    nhb bremerton

