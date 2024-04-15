U.S. Army Col. Robert S. McChrystal, left, commander of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, and Lt. Col. Johnny Mulholland, 2nd Squadron commander of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, take part in a terrain model brief for Saber Strike 24 on Bewomo Piskie Training Ground, Poland, April 15, 2024. The terrain model provides the opportunity for regimental leadership to oversee a rehearsal prior to the operation being executed in real time. DEFENDER is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andrew Clark)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 14:39 Photo ID: 8340970 VIRIN: 240415-A-TQ927-1584 Resolution: 6343x4231 Size: 13.09 MB Location: BEWOMO PISKIE, PL Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Saber Strike 24 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Andrew Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.