Reenlistment

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 31, 2024)

Aviation Support Equipment Technician Third Class, Christopher Zeruto, is pinned on the flight deck aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) on March 31, 2024. USS Antietam (CG 54) is deployed in support of the Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI) program, a Secretary of Defense program leveraging Department of Defense assets transiting the region to increase the Coast Guard’s maritime domain awareness, ultimately supporting its maritime law enforcement operations in Oceania. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt.j.g. Julia Boykin)

