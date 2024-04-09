Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MAP [Image 1 of 3]

    MAP

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Julia Boykin 

    USS Antietam (CG 54)

    240404-N-FN072-1579 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 4, 2024)
    Electronics Technician Second Class, Duvall Daniels, is pinned in the Pilothouse after receiving a meritorious promotion aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) on April 4, 2024. USS Antietam (CG 54) is deployed in support of the Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI) program, a Secretary of Defense program leveraging Department of Defense assets transiting the region to increase the Coast Guard’s maritime domain awareness, ultimately supporting its maritime law enforcement operations in Oceania. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt.j.g. Julia Boykin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.14.2024 23:52
    Photo ID: 8340011
    VIRIN: 240404-N-FN072-1579
    Resolution: 5456x3632
    Size: 7.24 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAP [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Julia Boykin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MAP
    MAP
    MAP

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MAP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT