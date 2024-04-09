240404-N-FN072-1579 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 4, 2024)

Electronics Technician Second Class, Duvall Daniels, is pinned in the Pilothouse after receiving a meritorious promotion aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) on April 4, 2024. USS Antietam (CG 54) is deployed in support of the Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI) program, a Secretary of Defense program leveraging Department of Defense assets transiting the region to increase the Coast Guard’s maritime domain awareness, ultimately supporting its maritime law enforcement operations in Oceania. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt.j.g. Julia Boykin)

