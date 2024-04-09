Shellback Ceremony

240331-N-FN072-1192 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 31, 2024)

Sailors participate in a crossing the line ceremony aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), March 31, 2024.. The crossing the line ceremony is a naval tradition which recognizes when members of the crew cross the equator for the first time. USS Antietam (CG 54) is deployed in support of the Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI) program, a Secretary of Defense program leveraging Department of Defense assets transiting the region to increase the Coast Guard’s maritime domain awareness, ultimately supporting its maritime law enforcement operations in Oceania. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt.j.g. Julia Boykin)

