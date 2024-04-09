170324-N-FN072-9656 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 17, 2024)

Sailors read about healthy eating options and commissioning programs during a health promotions meeting on the mess decks aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) on March 17, 2024. Health Promotion strives to promote health and wellness for all military members, their dependents, and Department of Defense civilians through community and group events to improve the health, mission readiness and productivity of the military community. USS Antietam (CG 54) is deployed in support of the Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI) program, a Secretary of Defense program leveraging Department of Defense assets transiting the region to increase the Coast Guard’s maritime domain awareness, ultimately supporting its maritime law enforcement operations in Oceania. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt.j.g. Julia Boykin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.14.2024 19:34 Photo ID: 8339831 VIRIN: 170324-N-FN072-9656 Resolution: 5456x3632 Size: 6.07 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Health Promotions [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Julia Boykin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.