    2024 Lacerda Cup [Image 3 of 5]

    2024 Lacerda Cup

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Patrick Albright 

    Fort Moore Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from across the Army compete in the 2024 Lacerda Cup Competition Championship Rounds, April 13 at the Columbus Ice Rink. The competition is named in honor of the late Staff Sgt. Pedro Lacerda of the 75th Ranger Regiment, and recognizes the effectiveness of hand-to-hand fighting skills known as Modern Army Combatives. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.14.2024 08:14
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US
    This work, 2024 Lacerda Cup [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    INFANTRYWEEK
    Patrick A. Albright

