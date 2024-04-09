240410-N-NO146-1005 ARABIAN SEA (April 10, 2024) Bags of illegal narcotics seized from a vessel are stacked on the deck of the U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast-response cutter USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. (WPC 1147) in the Arabian Sea, April 10. Clarence Sutphin Jr. was operating under Combined Task Force 150, one of five task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, the largest multinational naval partnership in the world. CTF 150 focuses on maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf. Crimson Barracuda counters terrorist and criminal organizations’ use of the high seas to smuggle narcotics, weapons, and other illicit substances in the Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman. (Official U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2024 Date Posted: 04.14.2024 08:15 Photo ID: 8339283 VIRIN: 240410-N-NO146-1005 Resolution: 5725x3221 Size: 1.98 MB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Canadian-Led CTF 150 Seize Nearly 2,000kg of Narcotics in Two Interdictions in a Single Day [Image 2 of 2], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.