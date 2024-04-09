Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Canadian-Led CTF 150 Seize Nearly 2,000kg of Narcotics in Two Interdictions in a Single Day [Image 2 of 2]

    Canadian-Led CTF 150 Seize Nearly 2,000kg of Narcotics in Two Interdictions in a Single Day

    ARABIAN SEA

    04.10.2024

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240410-N-NO146-1005 ARABIAN SEA (April 10, 2024) Bags of illegal narcotics seized from a vessel are stacked on the deck of the U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast-response cutter USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. (WPC 1147) in the Arabian Sea, April 10. Clarence Sutphin Jr. was operating under Combined Task Force 150, one of five task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, the largest multinational naval partnership in the world. CTF 150 focuses on maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf. Crimson Barracuda counters terrorist and criminal organizations’ use of the high seas to smuggle narcotics, weapons, and other illicit substances in the Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman. (Official U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.14.2024 08:15
    VIRIN: 240410-N-NO146-1005
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Canadian-Led CTF 150 Seize Nearly 2,000kg of Narcotics in Two Interdictions in a Single Day [Image 2 of 2], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Canadian-Led CTF 150 Seize Nearly 2,000kg of Narcotics in Two Interdictions in a Single Day
    Canadian-Led CTF 150 Seize Nearly 2,000kg of Narcotics in Two Interdictions in a Single Day

    Canadian-Led CTF 150 Seize Nearly 2,000kg of Narcotics in Two Interdictions in a Single Day

    TAGS

    Drugs
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    CMF
    CTF 150
    Focused Operation Crimson Barracuda

