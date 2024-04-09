Chaplain Event - Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) 2024

U.S. Air Force Chaplain Lt. Col Michelle Law Gordon, Chaplain for U.S. Air Forces Africa (AFAF) shares her powerful journey through grief, loss, and separation, drawing from the heartbreaking losses of her husband, mother, and brother to unexpected deaths, guiding others with courage and compassion at the five-day Southern African Development Community Chaplain’s Mental Health Workshop. The Zambian Defence Force invited U.S. military chaplains from the U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), AFAF, North Carolina and New York Army National Guards to participate in the event in Lusaka, Zambia. The workshop aimed to enhance spiritual readiness for military personnel and their families, sharing best practices, and deepening relations with chaplains from Zambia, Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, and Democratic Republic of the Congo, marking a milestone in international cooperation and understanding.

