Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chaplain Event - Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) 2024

    Chaplain Event - Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) 2024

    LUSAKA, ZAMBIA

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Cmdr. Ryan Bareng 

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Air Force Chaplain Lt. Col Michelle Law Gordon, Chaplain for U.S. Air Forces Africa (AFAF) shares her powerful journey through grief, loss, and separation, drawing from the heartbreaking losses of her husband, mother, and brother to unexpected deaths, guiding others with courage and compassion at the five-day Southern African Development Community Chaplain’s Mental Health Workshop. The Zambian Defence Force invited U.S. military chaplains from the U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), AFAF, North Carolina and New York Army National Guards to participate in the event in Lusaka, Zambia. The workshop aimed to enhance spiritual readiness for military personnel and their families, sharing best practices, and deepening relations with chaplains from Zambia, Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, and Democratic Republic of the Congo, marking a milestone in international cooperation and understanding.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.14.2024 06:45
    Photo ID: 8339239
    VIRIN: 240414-N-CQ675-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: LUSAKA, ZM
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain Event - Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) 2024, by CDR Ryan Bareng, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT