Sailors aboard the USS Howard stand watch in the North Pacific Ocean

240413-N-CV021-1010 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (April 13, 2024) Seaman Recruit Ivan Chavez Ramirez, from Los Angeles, drives the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 083) in the North Pacific Ocean, April 13. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

