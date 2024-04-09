NWS Yorktown's Youth Center hosts annual Purple Up Ball for Month of the Military Child

Yorktown, Va. (April 13, 2024) SFC Anthony Cronin, from O’Fallon, Missouri and assigned to nearby Fort Eustis, Virginia interacts with youth participants at the Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown Purple Up Ball. The family friendly event was held at the installation’s Youth Center and was coordinated as part of the Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released)

