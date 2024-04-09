2024 Best Ranger Competition competitors arrive in a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter before fast roping during a urban operations event at Fort Moore, Ga., April 12, 2024. Competitor teams compete over three days and two nights to earn the title of “best Ranger” during the 2024, 40th annual, David E. Grange Jr. 2024 Best Ranger Competition April 12-15. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright)

