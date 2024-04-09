Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Best Ranger Competition [Image 1 of 2]

    2024 Best Ranger Competition

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2024

    Photo by Patrick Albright 

    Fort Moore Public Affairs Office

    2024 Best Ranger Competition competitors arrive in a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter before fast roping during a urban operations event at Fort Moore, Ga., April 12, 2024. Competitor teams compete over three days and two nights to earn the title of “best Ranger” during the 2024, 40th annual, David E. Grange Jr. 2024 Best Ranger Competition April 12-15. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright)

    This work, 2024 Best Ranger Competition [Image 2 of 2], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    infantryweek
    Patrick A. Albright
    2024 best ranger

