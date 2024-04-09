Red Arrow medics from 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery, and 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment, put their skills to the test during simulated casualty events overseen by Lt. Col. Kevin Whitney, brigade surgeon with the 32nd IBCT, at Fort McCoy the week of April 8-12, 2024.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2024 Date Posted: 04.13.2024 10:20 Photo ID: 8338635 VIRIN: 240411-Z-NG000-1101 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 16.53 MB Location: WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Arrow Medics put their Skills to the Test [Image 18 of 18], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.