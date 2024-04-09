Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard rescues 3 mariners from Pikelot Atoll [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Coast Guard rescues 3 mariners from Pikelot Atoll

    PIKELOT ATOLL, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    04.09.2024

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Three rescued mariners take a photo with the small boat crew of the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) immediately following the recovery of the small boat to the cutter offshore of Pikelot Atoll, Yap State, Federated States of Micronesia, on April 9, 2024. The U.S. Coast Guard, in coordination with the U.S. Navy, successfully rescued three mariners stranded for over a week on Pikelot Atoll, located approximately 100 nautical miles northwest of Polowat Atoll, Chuuk State. The mariners were safely returned to Polowat Atoll, underscoring the critical search and rescue capabilities of the U.S. Coast Guard in remote Pacific regions. The USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140), based out of Guam, conducted the physical rescue. U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard aircraft helped locate and establish communications with the mariners before the ship arrived. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    U.S. Coast Guard rescues 3 mariners from Pikelot Atoll
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy unite for maritime rescue, emphasizing community ties in FSM

    SAR
    FSM
    WPC 1140

