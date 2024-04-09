The Maryland Army National Guard Best Warrior competitors pose after white water rafting in the Potomac River during the Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition on April 11, 2024, near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, where Maryland and the Virginia states meet. The Maryland National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition is a multi-day marathon of mental and physical trials, pushing elite service members to their limits. This year’s competition is open to Maryland Army National Guard junior enlisted, non-commissioned officers and commissioned officers with events conducted throughout the state of Maryland. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Elise Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2024 Date Posted: 04.12.2024 19:33 Photo ID: 8338113 VIRIN: 240411-Z-WQ195-1028 Resolution: 6042x3165 Size: 13.53 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Elise Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.