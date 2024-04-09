Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 1 of 2]

    2024 Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elise Moore 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Maryland Army National Guard Best Warrior competitors pose after white water rafting in the Potomac River during the Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition on April 11, 2024, near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, where Maryland and the Virginia states meet. The Maryland National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition is a multi-day marathon of mental and physical trials, pushing elite service members to their limits. This year’s competition is open to Maryland Army National Guard junior enlisted, non-commissioned officers and commissioned officers with events conducted throughout the state of Maryland. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Elise Moore)

