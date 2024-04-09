Naval Special Warfare Command Team Visits East Coast

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia. (April 12, 2024) - Rear Adm. Keith Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, addresses questions from East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare (NSW) personnel during an all hands call April 12. The visit to NSW East concluded with a Surface Maritime Summit meeting held at Naval Special Warfare Group Four. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Dustin Kelling/Released)

