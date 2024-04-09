Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Special Warfare Command Team Visits East Coast [Image 1 of 5]

    Naval Special Warfare Command Team Visits East Coast

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Dustin Kelling 

    Naval Special Warfare Group FOUR

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia. (April 12, 2024) - Rear Adm. Keith Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, addresses questions from East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare (NSW) personnel during an all hands call April 12. The visit to NSW East concluded with a Surface Maritime Summit meeting held at Naval Special Warfare Group Four. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Dustin Kelling/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 19:22
    Photo ID: 8338097
    VIRIN: 240412-N-RO948-1043
    Resolution: 5400x3600
    Size: 7.39 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Special Warfare Command Team Visits East Coast [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Dustin Kelling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Special Warfare Command Team Visits East Coast
    Naval Special Warfare Command Team Visits East Coast
    Naval Special Warfare Command Team Visits East Coast
    Naval Special Warfare Command Team Visits East Coast
    Naval Special Warfare Command Team Visits East Coast

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT