    U.S. Naval Academy Speed of Light Dedication Ceremony [Image 6 of 13]

    U.S. Naval Academy Speed of Light Dedication Ceremony

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Stacy Godfrey 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Apr. 12, 2024) The American Physical Society President, Young-Kee Kim speaks at the dedication ceremony for APS recognizing the Naval Academy as an historic site being the location of the first speed of light measurements by Albert Abraham Michelson. From 1877-1879 while he was a physics instructor at the academy, he measured the speed of light with two hundred times greater accuracy than the previously accepted value. Over his lifetime, he contributed to the fundamental understanding of light and improved the accuracy of its speed by another order of magnitude. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Naval Academy Speed of Light Dedication Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by Stacy Godfrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNA

