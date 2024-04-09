Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former NBA player meets with 3rd ID Soldiers [Image 7 of 7]

    Former NBA player meets with 3rd ID Soldiers

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    04.12.2024

    Photo by Capt. Zackery Babcock 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers listen to Marcin Gortat, a former NBA player and Polish representative of the Ministry of National Defense, set up the rules for the basketball games prior to playing at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, April 12, 2024. Gortat visited BPTA in recognition of Poland’s 25th anniversary of accession to NATO. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Zackery Babcock)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    3rd Infantry Division
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

