Former NBA player meets with 3rd ID Soldiers

3rd Infantry Division Soldiers listen to Marcin Gortat, a former NBA player and Polish representative of the Ministry of National Defense, set up the rules for the basketball games prior to playing at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, April 12, 2024. Gortat visited BPTA in recognition of Poland’s 25th anniversary of accession to NATO. The 3rd Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Zackery Babcock)

