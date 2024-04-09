Mr. Jose Sanchez, Regional Business Director, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Pacific Ocean Division, greets Mr. Chester “Chet” Witkowski, deputy to the garrison commander, USAG Daegu, at an Army lodge project on Camp Walker, South Korea, April 2, 2024. When completed by USACE Far East District, the lodge will hold 79 rooms, 47 of which are family suites and 32 extended-stay guest rooms. (US Army photo by Mr. Yo, Kyong-Il)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 21:37
|Photo ID:
|8335810
|VIRIN:
|240403-A-YK123-1004
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|CAMP WALKER, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army engineers construct new lodge in Daegu, South Korea [Image 3 of 3], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
