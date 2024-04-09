Sailor volunteers to paint murals at the Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility

Newport News, Va. (April 10, 2024) A view of the partially completed mural paintings located on the wall across from the Fleet and Family Support Center inside of the Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility in Newport News, Virginia. The murals were hand painted by Culinary Specialist First Class Barbara Berrier (pictured), who is assigned to PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) which is currently under construction at Newport News Shipbuilding. Berrier volunteered her time to paint the murals, which incorporate a myriad of the history and heritage focal points. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released)

