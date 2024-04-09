Salvors remove wreckage in wake of Francis Scott Bridge collapse

Contracted salvors continue to remove bridge wreckage from the Patapsco River in efforts to reopen the shipping channel in Baltimore, April 10, 2024.

Debris and wreckage removal is on-going in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry channel.

(U.S. Coast Guard courtesy asset)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2024 Date Posted: 04.11.2024 17:20 Photo ID: 8335518 VIRIN: 240410-G-D0105-1003 Resolution: 1280x960 Size: 430.19 KB Location: US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN