Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Salvors remove wreckage in wake of Francis Scott Bridge collapse [Image 3 of 3]

    Salvors remove wreckage in wake of Francis Scott Bridge collapse

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Contracted salvors continue to remove bridge wreckage from the Patapsco River in efforts to reopen the shipping channel in Baltimore, April 10, 2024.
    Debris and wreckage removal is on-going in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry channel.
    (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy asset)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 17:20
    Photo ID: 8335518
    VIRIN: 240410-G-D0105-1003
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 430.19 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Salvors remove wreckage in wake of Francis Scott Bridge collapse
    Salvors remove wreckage in wake of Francis Scott Bridge collapse
    Salvors remove wreckage in wake of Francis Scott Bridge collapse

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    key bridge response 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT