Let's give a shout-out to Senior Airman Kevin Munoz with the Keesler Fire Department for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week this week! Munoz consistently performs above his rank, completing his 7 level requirements and successfully completing Airmen Leadership School. He takes on staff sergeant roles within his flight, showcasing his leadership potential and commitment to excellence. Munoz has also obtained his Aerial Driver Operator Certification 10 months ahead of schedule, filling manning gaps and preventing mission shortfalls. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

