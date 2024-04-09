Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior of the Week [Image 2 of 2]

    Warrior of the Week

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give a shout-out to Senior Airman Kevin Munoz with the Keesler Fire Department for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week this week! Munoz consistently performs above his rank, completing his 7 level requirements and successfully completing Airmen Leadership School. He takes on staff sergeant roles within his flight, showcasing his leadership potential and commitment to excellence. Munoz has also obtained his Aerial Driver Operator Certification 10 months ahead of schedule, filling manning gaps and preventing mission shortfalls. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 15:48
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Warrior of the Week

