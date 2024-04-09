Senior Airman Dianna Dupree, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations departures specialist, navigates a floor cleaner machine at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 9, 2024. Dupree is deployed from the 514th Force Support Squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 14:03
|Photo ID:
|8334831
|VIRIN:
|240409-F-UK538-1034
|Resolution:
|5926x3951
|Size:
|7.81 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman keeps facility clean at AFMAO, by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT