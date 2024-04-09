Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naturalization Ceremony at RTC [Image 7 of 8]

    Naturalization Ceremony at RTC

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stuart Posada 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Recruits take the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America during a naturalization ceremony inside the Recruit Memorial Chapel at Recruit Training Command (RTC). More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 14:02
    Photo ID: 8334824
    VIRIN: 240411-N-KL637-1347
    Resolution: 5582x3719
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US
    This work, Naturalization Ceremony at RTC [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RTC
    Naturalization
    Recruits
    Bootcamp

