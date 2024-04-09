Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cyber systems operations specialist [Image 2 of 2]

    Cyber systems operations specialist

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ivy Thomas 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Tyler Shipley, a cyber systems operations specialist with the 121st Air Refueling Wing, works on a computer at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, April 7, 2024. Shipley ensures effective and efficient communication and information flow throughout the base and installs, supports, and maintains servers and computer systems. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ivy Thomas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 13:55
    Photo ID: 8334820
    VIRIN: 240407-Z-TI419-5893
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber systems operations specialist [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Ivy Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cyber systems operations specialist
    Cyber systems operations specialist

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ONG Scholarship "vaults" Airman to the National Championship

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air National Guard

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    cyber
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT