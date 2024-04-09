Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Detrick Soldiers Talk Careers at Local Middle School

    Detrick Soldiers Talk Careers at Local Middle School

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Photo by lanessa hill 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Detrick

    Fort Detrick Soldiers representing U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, known as USAMRIID, and Army Medical Logistics Command speak to West Frederick Middle School students during a career day event, March 8, about career opportunities and benefits the Army provides our service members and their families.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 11:08
    Photo ID: 8334402
    VIRIN: 240308-A-JW358-6628
    Resolution: 2045x1534
    Size: 420.9 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Detrick Soldiers Talk Careers at Local Middle School, by lanessa hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Detrick

    TAGS

    #FortDetrick #ArmyCareers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT