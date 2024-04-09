Detrick Soldiers Talk Careers at Local Middle School

Fort Detrick Soldiers representing U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, known as USAMRIID, and Army Medical Logistics Command speak to West Frederick Middle School students during a career day event, March 8, about career opportunities and benefits the Army provides our service members and their families.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 11:08
|Photo ID:
|8334402
|VIRIN:
|240308-A-JW358-6628
|Resolution:
|2045x1534
|Size:
|420.9 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
