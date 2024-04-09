Detrick Kicks Off Army Emergency Relief

Units across Fort Detrick kicked of the annual Army Emergency
Relief Campaign on March 1 by informing units about the campaign
and the many financial services it can provide Soldiers,
their families and retirees.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 10:59
|Photo ID:
|8334398
|VIRIN:
|240301-A-JW358-3920
|Resolution:
|3024x3024
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|FREDERICK, MD, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
