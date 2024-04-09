Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Airman Megan Cusmano 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S Air Force Col. Morgan Lohse, 4th Fighter Wing commander (left), and Chief Master Sgt. Edward Mueller, Mission support Group senior enlisted leader, presents a plaque to Senior Master Sgt. select Mary Staats Walker (center), law office superintendent, during a Senior Master Sergeant release ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 28, 2024. The ceremony allowed wing leadership, family and friends to recognize the base’s newest Senior Master Sergeant selects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Megan Cusmano)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Master Sgt. Release Party [Image 11 of 11], by AB Megan Cusmano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson

