Senior Master Sgt. Release Party

U.S Air Force Col. Morgan Lohse, 4th Fighter Wing commander (left), and Chief Master Sgt. Edward Mueller, Mission support Group senior enlisted leader, presents a plaque to Senior Master Sgt. select Mary Staats Walker (center), law office superintendent, during a Senior Master Sergeant release ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 28, 2024. The ceremony allowed wing leadership, family and friends to recognize the base’s newest Senior Master Sergeant selects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Megan Cusmano)

Date Taken: 03.28.2024
Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US