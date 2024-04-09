Bundeswehr Priority Window: Tank Qualification Range

Bundeswehr soldiers conduct tank qualification training in the 7th Army Training Command's (7ATC) Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 10, 2024. These training exercises are conducted by the Bundeswehr as part of the annual Bundeswehr priority window. 7ATC is the U.S. Army's largest overseas training command, setting the training environment and resourcing live, virtual and constructed training for all U.S. Army forces stationed to and deployed in Europe, as well as select U.S. European Command, Allied and Partner units. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

