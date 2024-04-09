Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bundeswehr Priority Window: Tank Qualification Range [Image 3 of 9]

    Bundeswehr Priority Window: Tank Qualification Range

    BY, GERMANY

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    Bundeswehr soldiers conduct tank qualification training in the 7th Army Training Command's (7ATC) Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 10, 2024. These training exercises are conducted by the Bundeswehr as part of the annual Bundeswehr priority window. 7ATC is the U.S. Army's largest overseas training command, setting the training environment and resourcing live, virtual and constructed training for all U.S. Army forces stationed to and deployed in Europe, as well as select U.S. European Command, Allied and Partner units. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    VIRIN: 240410-A-QM436-1514
    Location: BY, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bundeswehr Priority Window: Tank Qualification Range [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

