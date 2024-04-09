Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility receives new furniture [Image 1 of 4]

    Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility receives new furniture

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Newport News, Va. (April 10, 2024) A contractor loads old furniture onto pallets at the Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility in Newport News, Virginia. The palletized furniture will be loaded onto a tractor trailer and eventually transported elsewhere. The berthing facility received new furniture for each room in the barracks, which adds to the ongoing quality of life enhancements at the facility. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 22:56
    VIRIN: 240410-N-TG517-3446
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
    This work, Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility receives new furniture [Image 4 of 4], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Quality of Life Enhancements
    Huntington Hall Naval Berthing Facility

