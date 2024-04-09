Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recruit Training Command Pizza Night [Image 1 of 4]

    Recruit Training Command Pizza Night

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher OGrady 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Fleet Master Chief Johannes J. Gonzalez talks with recruits from division 087 training group 18, during "Pizza Night," their last night at Recruit Training Command before graduating. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks-long and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher O’Grady)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 19:42
    Photo ID: 8333523
    VIRIN: 240410-N-LN782-1083
    Resolution: 7883x5255
    Size: 6.16 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Training Command Pizza Night [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recruit Training Command Pizza Night
    Recruit Training Command Pizza Night
    Recruit Training Command Pizza Night
    Recruit Training Command Pizza Night

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RTC Bootcamp Pizza Night

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT