    Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition West

    Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition West

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Deja Thomas 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Logistics Group are presented the Holcomb Trophy for achieving the highest aggregate pistol scores during the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition West on Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 25, 2024. The award was created in honor of General Thomas Holcomb, the seventeenth Commandant of the Marine Corps, who was a member of the first Marine Corps competitive rifle team. MCMC West is one of four marksmanship competitions in the Marine Corps and provides advanced marksmanship training and competition to regional units in order to enhance proficiency and small arms lethality throughout the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Deja Rogers).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition West [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Deja Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    rifle
    competition
    marksmanship
    1stMLG
    USMCNews
    MCMC

