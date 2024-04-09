Admiral Stephen Koehler, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet visits Red Hill

Admiral Stephen Koehler, center, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet (PACFLT), listens to Cmdr. Richard Barkley, facilities operations officer, Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill, during his first site visit to the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, Halawa, Hawaii, April 5, 2024. Koehler assumed command of PACFLT during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 4. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

