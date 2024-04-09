Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Admiral Stephen Koehler, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet visits Red Hill [Image 1 of 2]

    Admiral Stephen Koehler, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet visits Red Hill

    HALAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Admiral Stephen Koehler, center, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet (PACFLT), listens to Cmdr. Richard Barkley, facilities operations officer, Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill, during his first site visit to the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, Halawa, Hawaii, April 5, 2024. Koehler assumed command of PACFLT during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 4. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 16:44
    Photo ID: 8333125
    VIRIN: 240405-N-IS471-1221
    Resolution: 5804x3778
    Size: 587.89 KB
    Location: HALAWA, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Admiral Stephen Koehler, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet visits Red Hill [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Admiral Stephen Koehler, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet visits Red Hill
    Admiral Stephen Koehler, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet visits Red Hill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    PACFLT
    NCTF-RH
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill
    Admiral Stephen Koehler

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT