    MCPON James Honea visits Newport, R.I. [Image 4 of 4]

    MCPON James Honea visits Newport, R.I.

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Anna Van Nuys  

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks with senior enlisted leaders attending the Senior Enlisted Academy (SEA) in Newport, R.I., Mar. 5, 2024. Honea travels to SEA and the Naval Leadership and Ethics Center (NLEC) regularly to speak with students to discuss his expectations and discuss the roles and responsibilities command leaders have to the mission, their Sailors and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anna Van Nuys)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 16:33
    Photo ID: 8333108
    VIRIN: 240305-N-GR120-2738
    Resolution: 5353x3562
    Size: 4.32 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCPON James Honea visits Newport, R.I. [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Anna Van Nuys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

