MCPON James Honea visits Newport, R.I.

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks with senior enlisted leaders attending the Senior Enlisted Academy (SEA) in Newport, R.I., Mar. 5, 2024. Honea travels to SEA and the Naval Leadership and Ethics Center (NLEC) regularly to speak with students to discuss his expectations and discuss the roles and responsibilities command leaders have to the mission, their Sailors and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anna Van Nuys)

