Research chemist Dr. Brian Hauck and biologist Melissa Dixon set up a vapor generator to test one of the ChROMa samples by exposing it to ammonium hydroxide vapor. (U.S. Army photo by Ellie White)

240404-O-PS778-4636
ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD
DEVCOM CBC Researchers Explore 3D Printed Sensors